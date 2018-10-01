Criminal case launched into Baku bus crash

Baku. 1 October. REPORT.AZ/ A criminal case has been launched into the crash of a passenger bus in Baku.

Report informs that a criminal case has been launched and respective examinations have been determined under Article 263.2 (violation of traffic rules - causing the death of the victim) of the Criminal Code at the Main Transport Police Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Investigative actions are underway to determine the cause of the incident.

Notably, passenger bus No 160 has collided with a train in Bina settlement of Baku's Khazar district, killing a schoolchild and injuring at least 34 people.