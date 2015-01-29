 Top
    Criminal case arises against the officials in Azerbaijan

    The investigation is underway

    Baku. 29 January. REPORT.AZ/The illegal actions of the officials of "Azeragrartikinti" Open Joint Stock Company (OJSC) branch in Goygol region, Azerbaijan. Report was told by the press service of General Prosecutor's Office.

    The facts about the illegal actions of "Azeragrartikinti" OJSC branch in Goygol region were revealed in Anti-Corruption Department under General Prosecutor's Office.

    The Criminal Case launched according to the facts on the head of the Goygol region branch of JSC, Agil Mustafayev abusing his power and making fake documents together with Akif Abbasov and others.

    Currently, the investigation is underway.

