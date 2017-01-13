 Top
    Court gives time to Mashallah Ahmadov to compensate damage

    The process scheduled to January 17

    Baku. 13 January. REPORT.AZ/ Today, Baku Court of Grave Crimes postponed the process on famous footballer Mashallah Ahmadov accused of fraudulence.

    Report informs, the court stated that Mashallah Ahmadov was given time to compensate the damage.

    The next process has been scheduled to January 17.

    Notably, in previous process public prosecutor demanded 9 years in prison for M.Ahmadov.

    M.Ahmadov detained by employees of Binagadi District Police Department on December 14. According to initial information, former footballer of 'Neftchi', engaging in business, promised several persons in Baku to bring stone slab for over 150 thousand manats from abroad. But he neither comply his promise nor return money.

    On December 16, Binagadi District Court chose three-month preventive measure on M.Ahmadov.

    Notably, one of most powerful forwards of Azerbaijani football M.Ahmadov was born in Ganja in 1959. He had played for 'Neftchi' FC since 1977.

