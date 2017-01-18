Corpse of a foreigner found in Baku apartment sent to his country

Baku. 18 January. REPORT.AZ/ Dead body of a foreigner found in the apartment handed over to his country.

Report informs, corpse of Hans Njonjoh Ekumun born in 1994 was found in apartment in Yasamal district.

Thus, yesterday father of N. Ekumun came to Baku and took the dead body of his son from Forensic Medical Examination and Anatomical Pathology in Yasamal district. This morning at 5 o'clock Hans Njonjoh Ekumun was taken to his country by plane.

Notably, Hans Njonjoh Ekumun was 1st year student in Azerbaijan Technical University.

On January 1, citizen of Cameroon Njonjoh Hans Ekumun rented house in Yasamal district and his fellow countrymen Nzemele Esambe Linus, Senan Hke, Takem Paul Atah and Nikvanti Nombe Levisev were found dead in apartment. Signs of violence not shown in dead bodies. Presumably, they were killed by carbon monoxide.

The investigation is underway.