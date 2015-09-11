​Construction company sues the Institute for Standardization and Certification

Baku. 11 September. REPORT.AZ/ MM.ORBITA-LTD Limited Liability Company (LLC) has filed a lawsuit against the Institute of Standardization and Certification of the State Committee for Standardization, Metrology and Patents.

Report informs, the LLC requires the issuance of a certificate of the Institute.

The lawsuit is considered by the Baku Administrative-Economic Court No.2.

MM.ORBITA-LTD is engaged in construction of residential buildings and providing construction sector with materials.