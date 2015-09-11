 Top
    Close photo mode

    ​Construction company sues the Institute for Standardization and Certification

    The company requires issuing a certificate

    Baku. 11 September. REPORT.AZ/ MM.ORBITA-LTD Limited Liability Company (LLC) has filed a lawsuit against the Institute of Standardization and Certification of the State Committee for Standardization, Metrology and Patents.

    Report informs, the LLC requires the issuance of a certificate of the Institute.

    The lawsuit is considered by the Baku Administrative-Economic Court No.2.

    MM.ORBITA-LTD is engaged in construction of residential buildings and providing construction sector with materials.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi