Constitutional Court annulls decision of Supreme Court

Baku. 11 March.REPORT.AZ/ Next open hearing of the Plenum of the Constitutional Court of the Republic of Azerbaijan has been held under chairmanship of Farhad Abdullayev.

Report informs, constitutional case on checking conformity of the decision of Supreme Court Civil Board dated July 16, 2015 to the country's constitution and laws has been heard on appeal of GudratIbadov.

Plenum of the Constitutional Court heard report of S.Hasanova, judge on the case, speeches of applicants and representatives of responsible authority, investigated case materials and adopted a decision after discussion.

The decision declares, the decision of Supreme Court Civil Board dated July 16, 2015 on civil case of Gadir Ibadov against Mushfig Hajiyev and others should be considered invalid.

The decision comes into force from the date of its publication, is final, cannot be anulled, changed or officially interpreted by any authority or person.