Collision of “Mercedes” cars leaves 2 dead and 7 injured in Baku

Baku. 18 August. REPORT.AZ/ The fatal traffic accident occurred in Baku. Report informs refering to the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, on August 18, at about 1 a.m., on the road of Yasamal District New Circle, “Mercedes” cars driven by Tural Ibrahimov and Russian citizen Azer Alakbarov crashed. One of the passengers in Tural Ibrahimov’s car, the citizen of Sumgayit city Fatma Dunyamaliyeva, died in the accident. But Tural himself and his passengers - his wife Alida, little son Namig, the citizens of Mehdiabad settlement Kemale Gasimova and Khadica Gasimova, also, the passengers of A. Alakbarov - the citizen of Baku Aibaniz Alakbarova and the citizens of Goranboy region Narmin Mammadova and her sister Nigar were hospitalized. Tural Ibrahimov died there. Aibaniz Alakbarova, Narmin Mammadova and her sister Nigar were provided with first aid.

The investigation is underway by Yasamal District Police Department.