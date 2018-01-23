Club director: Search of alpinists not produces results yet

© Report/ Elshan Baba

Baku. 23 January. REPORT.AZ/ "The search operations to determine location of missing alpinists continue in territory of Mahmuddere".

Director of Gilavar air and extreme sports club Ziya Gasimov told Report.

He said that no traces of the alpinists have been found so far: "Searches didn't produce results yet".

He added that employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, volunteers of the federation are engaged in the search operations.

Notably, three members of Gilavar air and extreme sports club (Babur Huseynov, Namin Bunyatov and Farida Jabrayilzade) who departed to Khinalig village in the direction of Tufandagh on December 23 did not return and the communication broke down with them.

On December 27, Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES), Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources (MENR), State Border Service have engaged helicopter to start search operations.

A criminal case filed on Article 314.2 of Criminal Code (negligence causing serious consequences).