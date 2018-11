Baku. 26 November. REPORT.AZ/ 3 injured were brought to Clinical Hospital No.3 of Baku city after the shooting in Nardaran.

Report was told by the Chief Physician of the hospital, Fikret Zeynalov.

According to him, the injured had already been operated: "Their condition is assessed as moderate at the moment. However, the identity of the injured has not been determined yet. The injured are young people."