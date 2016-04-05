 Top
    Official: Power supply restored in villages of Agdam district

    Only in one village it was unable to restore electricity

    Aghdam. 5 April. REPORT.AZ/ Power supply restored in 10 of 11 villages of Agdam district that left without electricity as a result of explosion of electrical substation. 

    Report was told by the Head of Agdam District Executive Power, Ragub Mammadov. 

    According to him, only in one village it was unable to restore electricity. This village is periodically subjected to bombardment by the Armenians, so the staff of "Azerishig" facility couldn't restore the electricity maintenance. 

