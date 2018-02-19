Chairman of State Town Building and Architecture Committee dies - UPDATED

Baku. 19 February. REPORT.AZ/ Chairman of the State Town Building and Architecture Committee Abbas Alasgarov has died.

Deputy Chairman of the Committee Dovlatkhan Dovlatkhanov told Report.

He said that Alasgarov has died yesterday. He was suffering from numerous diseases. Now the place for his burial is being determined.

Alasgarov was born in Baku on December 13, 1937. He graduated from the Azerbaijan Technical Institute. He started his working activity in 1959 and became the chairman of the Committee in April 2007.

Alasgarov was awarded with the Order of Glory (Shohrat) and conferred with titles of the 'Honorary Engineer', 'Honorary Architect'.

***

According to the latest report, he will be buried today at 14:00 in Qurd Qapisi cemetery.