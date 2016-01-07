Chairman of Nardaran Board of Elders detained, he accused of high treason

Baku. 7 January. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani law-enforcement agencies detained Chairman of Nardaran Board of Elders, Natig Karimov.

Report informs, criminal case filed against him.

N.Karimov is accused of Article 274 of the Criminal Code (high treason, namely action deliberately committed by a citizen of the Republic of Azerbaijan against sovereignty, territorial integrity, state security or defensibility of Azerbaijan Republic: changeover to enemy side, espionage, disclosing state secret to foreign state, help foreign state, organization or their representatives in hostile activity against Azerbaijan Republic)

N.Karimov was taken to Sabail District Court. He will be taken before court and submitted presentation will be heard to choose preventive measure on him.

Notably, persons accused of Article 274 of the Criminal Code are sentenced to imprisonment from ten years to fifteen years or to life imprisonment with or without confiscation of property.