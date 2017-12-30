Chairman of headquarter: False information makes our work difficult

Guba. 30 December. REPORT.AZ/ Due to the frequent avalanches in the area, it is impossible to define the tracks.”

Chairman of the North Regional Center of the Ministry of Emergency of Azerbaijan, Sahin Mirzayev told the Northern Bureau of Report news Agency.

He said the search continues every day from 06:00 to 17:00: “After 17:00 pm search is suspended. Because the weather is severely cold and it is impossible to conduct search ops in the evening hours. Sometimes it is -15-20 C here. Every day excavation work is carried out in the site where missing alpinists might have walked. In some places the depth of avalanche is 7-8 meters.”

The head of the headquarter said the false information spread on social networks obstructs the search.

“False, untrue information are spreading on social networks. They confuse people and negatively affect the relatives of missing alpinists. I am the head of search group and I am currently in the mountain. What is the purpose of those who spread wrong information?! I call all media and social media users to refrain from spreading information, which has not been officially confirmed.”

Notably, on December 23, three members of Gilavar air and extreme sports club (Babur Huseynov, Namin Bunyatzade and Farida Jabrayilzade) departed from Khinalig village in the direction of Tufandagh, Guba district and missed. The communication was cut off with them.