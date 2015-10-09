Chairman of court sues government agency in Azerbaijan

Baku. 9 October. REPORT.AZ/ The Baku Court of Appeal ended the court process on the suit of the Chairman of Sumgayit Court of Appeal, Saadat Bektashi against the State Committee on Property Issues of the State registry of Real estate services.

Report informs, the decision of the 1st Baku Administrative-Economic Court annulled, the case returned to the court for reconsideration.

According to the decision of the 1st Baku Administrative-Economic Court, claim for issuing the deed was not satisfied.