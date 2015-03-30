Central Bank comments on suspicious financial transactions to Prosecutor-General's office

Baku. 30 March. REPORT.AZ/ Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBAR) presented information on suspicious financial transactions to the Prosecutor-General's office. Report informs, it was stated in the report for the 2014 National Co-ordinator for Combating Trafficking in Human Beings.

According to the report, received answers to the Interpol member countries from more than 50 requests for persons accused of trafficking in human beings, at the same time, job offers in foreign countries, on the websites and in the media investigated.

In addition, the Financial Monitoring Service under the Central Bank carried out the necessary investigations in respect of each person accused of committing crimes in order to identify cases of money laundering or other property acquired as a result of human trafficking. Information on suspicious financial transactions submitted to the Prosecutor-General's office of Azerbaijan.

Report will be tabled in Parliament on April 3.