Cause of cargo ship fire in Caspian Sea known

Baku. 12 January. REPORT.AZ/ A fire broke out in the engine room of a cargo ship named after academician Zarifa Aliyeva in the Caspian Sea on Jan. 12 at 14:45.

Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijan State Caspian Sea Shipping Company CJSC, incident was caused by overheating of electrical wiring in the engine room of ship.

As a result of operative intervention of the crew smoke was prevented. According to the information there were no dangerous cargo on board.

“Vikhr-7 ship of the ministry’s State Fire Protection Service and a helicopter of the aviation group are involved in fire-fighting efforts,” the ministry added.

The relevant bodies were immediately informed of the accident. Additional information will be provided.