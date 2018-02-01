Cargo ship with Azerbaijani citizens on board crashes in Black Sea

Baku. 1 February. REPORT.AZ/ The Moldovan dry cargo vessel damaged in the Black Sea near the Crimea, the crew was evacuated, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

"The cargo vessel Berg was damaged with a crew of 12 people", the source said.

The source added that the ship was carrying Moldovan flag.

Citizens of Ukraine and Azerbaijan were among crew members. The crew of the vessel has been evacuated, it is at anchor, the hull is inspected.

Circumstances of the incident are being clarified.