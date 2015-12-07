Businessman who owes 50 million USD is being treated

Baku. 7 December. REPORT.AZ/ Director of 'City Developer Company' Ratmir Bakirov, accused of outstanding loans taken from JSC International Bank of Azerbaijan, is currently in the hospital of the Penitentiary Service.

Report was told by R.Bekirov's attorney.

He stressed that his client's condition is normal, but he needs an operation. Ratmir Bakirov has not been operated yet.

On November 20 Ratmir Bekirov was admitted to the hospital of the Penitentiary Service. At the trial, held on November 20 in the Narimanov District Court, the period of his arrest was extended for another 3 months.