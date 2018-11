Baku. 2 November. REPORT.AZ/ Passenger bus overturned in Shabran after colliding with a truck.

Northern Bureau of Report informs, road accidents took place on the road Gandab - Yalama on the territory of region.

The bus on Khachmaz - Shabran road collided with Ford, and then turned over. Multiple injuries were reported.

Ambulances dispatched to the area.