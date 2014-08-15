 Top
    Close photo mode

    Burglar brothers arrested in Baku

    The investigation is underway

    Baku. 15 August. REPORT.AZ/ Two brothers suspected in theft were detained by the police in Sabunchu region of Baku, Report informs referring to the press service of Baku Main Police Department.

    As the result of the operations carried out by the employees of 12th Police Department of Sabunchu region, Elnur Yaqubov and his brother Elmir suspected in burglary were arrested. 

    They burglarized Vugar Mirimov’s house located at G.Vazirov street on April 2 and stole 3000 manats, notebook and jewelry, a mobile phone from Ramil Aliyev’s house located at the same street on May 23 and Gurban Orujov’s 2 mobile phones from the hospital located in the territory of the district on June 12.

    The investigation is underway.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi