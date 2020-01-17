British Council and UK Embassy open Learning Hub in Barda

The British Council and the UKEmbassy open a Learning Hub in Barda.

The British Council told Report that the Learning Hub will be opened at a public school No 4 in Barda and will expand the network of already existing 17 hubs in Azerbaijan. This year, we have established new learning hubs within the IDP schools in Absheron, Zagatala, Tartar, and Beylagan with the necessary high-quality teaching and learning resources, technologies, and self-study materials. The British Council has designed and developed the program with funding from the UK Government. Ministry of Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the British Embassy in Azerbaijan will support us in the implementation of this program.

The Learning hubs: Improved Skills for Stronger Societies is a three-year program that will develop young people's skills so that they can build confidence and have better access to educational and career pathways in the future. The Learning Hubs program builds upon the success of the British Council's English Clubs initiative that took place between 2016-2019.

The launch event of the fourth Learning Hub will take place on 23 January 2020 at school number 4 in Barda. The opening ceremony will start at 11.00 and will be attended by Her Majesty's Ambassador to the Republic of Azerbaijan, Mr. James Sharp, as well as stakeholders and partners from the British Council, British Embassy in Baku and the Ministry of Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Mr.Summer Xia, Country Director of the British Council in Azerbaijan, says: "The British Council is excited to take this flagship program to Barda. Our Learning Hubs network now covers nine regions of Azerbaijan and will empower young learners with opportunities to engage in the English language and improve their career pathways."

Over three years, 17,200 young people in the IDP communities of Azerbaijan will benefit through improved English and core skills programs incorporated through the format teaching by over 600 trained teachers.