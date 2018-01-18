Book 'Karabakh over the centuries' presented

© Report

Baku. 18 January. REPORT.AZ/ The book Karabakh over the centuries was presented at the International Mugham Center on January 18.

Report informs, the publication was developed with the support of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

Minister of Culture and Tourism Abulfas Garayev, Deputy Minister Adalat Valiyev and Vagif Aliyev, People's Artist Farhad Badalbeyli, a number of officials and art representatives took part in the event.

The minister said that the book deals with Karabakh issue, which is of public concern: "Karabakh is a land that will always live in the hearts of the Azerbaijani people. Along with the military aggression, Armenian moral aggression also continues against Azerbaijan. We must always respect our history in order to prevent it. The presented book aims the same purpose".

In addition to famous Karabakh residents, art figures, the book includes photos of exhibits kept in the world museums, today's photos of Karabakh.

Project manager of the book is Musa Marjanli, scientific adviser Doctor of Historical Sciences Gasim Hajiyev, candidate of historical sciences Sabuhi Ahmadov. The book was presented in English, Russian and Azerbaijani languages.

The event continued with a concert program.