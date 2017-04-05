Body of Azerbaijani girl killed in St.Petersburg metro blast brought to Baku

Baku. 5 April. REPORT.AZ/ Dead body of Dilbara Aliyeva, the Azerbaijani girl died in terrorist attack in Saint Petersburg metro has been brought to Baku and handed over to her relatives.

Report was informed in Azerbaijan consulate in Saint Petersburg, identification of body and necessary paperwork has been completed yesterday and D. Alyeva’s corpse was sent to Baku today at 11:00 local time.

Notably, 20-year-old D.Aliyeva died in the terrorist act committed in Saint Petersburg metro on April 3. She was a third year student of Saint Petersburg State Transport University named after Emperor Alexander I. Despite her parents living in St. Petersburg and the Russian citizenship, she will be buried in her historic homeland.