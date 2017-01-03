Body of Azerbaijani girl dead in Istanbul night club attack brought to Baku

Istanbul. 3 January. REPORT.AZ/ Body of Russian citizen with Azerbaijani origin Nurana Hasanova killed in terrorist attack in Istanbul sent to Baku 02:00 a.m.

Representative of Russian Consulate in Istanbul told Turkish bureau of Report.

N.Hasanova’s body was sent to Azerbaijan with special plane assigned by Istanbul administration: “Her family also flied to Baku together with her body”.

Report’s Turkey bureau was informed in Istanbul department of medical examination union, Hasanova’s body were picked by her uncle.

Notably, unknown gunman attacked Reina night club located in Ortaköy, Istanbul and killed 39 people, including 16 foreigners.