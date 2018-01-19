BHOS commemorates 28th anniversary of January 20 tragedy

© BANM

Baku. 19 January. REPORT.AZ/ Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) hosted a special gathering to commemorate 28th anniverisary of tragic events on January 20, 1990 in Baku. The participants observed a minute of silence in tribute to the memory of victims of the tragedy.

Speaking at the meeting, Vice-Rector for Education, Science and International Relations of BHOS Ramiz Humbatov said that events dedicated to 28th anniversary of Black January are held not only in Azerbaijan, but in other countries, too. He emphasized that names of the heroes who sacrificed their lives for their homeland’s freedom would forever remain in the history and the memory of Azerbaijani people.

Ramiz Humbatov noted that first political and legal assessment of those events was provided by the national leader Heydar Aliyev. He reminded that Heydar Aliyev hold a press conference at the Azerbaijani diplomatic mission in Moscow immediately after the tragedy and condemned the entry of the Soviet troops on the territory of the republic. The Vice-Rector called on all staff members of the Higher School to participate in informing international community about Black January in Baku and disseminating truth about it.

Third-year Petroleum Engineering students Fardin Vatani and Murad Suleymanli made a presentation telling about the events, which happened in Baku 28 years ago, and actions of the former Soviet Union leaders who were concealing the truth about the tragedy. They said it should be considered one of the most serious crimes against humanity.

Associate Professor of BHOS Centre of English Language and Humanitarian Disciplines, PhD in History Alemdar Shahverdiyev made a report covering historical and political context and importance of Black January. In his words, 20 January should be also a day of national pride as this day helped to bring closer the time when Azerbaijan gained its state independence.

In accordance to the decree of the Higher School Rector Elmar Gasimov, a plan of actions to commemorate 28th anniversary of 20 January was developed. Within this plan, round tables were held and thematic lectures were given to the students. On the eve of the tragic anniversary, staff members and students of the Higher School visited Şəhidlər Xiyabanı (the Alley of Martyrs) and laid flowers at the memorial to honor the memory of the victims of Black January events in Baku in 1990.