Bar Association: Elchin Sadigov was not warned

'Session didn't hear Elchin Sadigov's case'

Baku. 4 April. REPORT.AZ/ 'Advocate Elchin Sadigov was not warned in the session of Bar Association Presidium on April 1'.

Report was told by Irada Javadova, member of Bar Association (BA) Presidium.

I.Javadova stated that E.Sadigov's case was not heard in the session of the BA Presidium: 'It is true that the decision on appealing to the court for removal of advocate Muzaffar Bakhishov from the Bar Association membership has been adopted at that session. As well as decision adopted at the session to reprimand advocate Bahruz Bayramov. But neither Elchin Sadigov's case heard nor he warned'.

Notably, advocate Elchin Sadigov posted on his facebook page that he was warned at the session of the BA Presidium.