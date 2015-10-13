Bank Standard sues three companies

Baku. 13 October. REPORT.AZ/ Bank Standard Commercial Bank (CB) sues the companies "Riyad Farm", "LLC Bərəkət-1" and "LLC Flaminqo S".

Report informs, the Bank has put forward a lawsuit against all three companies due to payment of principal on the loan agreement, calculated interest, penalties, as well as on the requirements of mortgage.

The lawsuit is seen in the Sabail District Court.

Report was told by the Bank Standart CB. However, amount of debt not disclosed.