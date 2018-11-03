Bangladeshi citizens attempting to trespass Azerbaijani borders detained

Baku. 3 November. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan State Border Service (SBS) continues taking measures against illegal migration in order to ensure protection of the state border, SBS Press Department told Report.

According to the information, on October 31, 2018 at about 7:15 p.m., the SBS officers detained three Bangladeshi citizens - Hossain MD Kamran, 1991, Mollah Salım, 1982, and Hovlader Abdul Ali, 1988, who attempted to trespass Azerbaijani border towards Iran from Bilasuvar village of Bilasuvar district and a resident of the Askarabad village of Bilasuvar district Huseynov Raset Gahraman, 1966, who guided them to trespass the border.

Confessing the crime, Huseynov said that he accommodated Bangladeshi citizens in a hotel in Bilasuvar and attempted to help them to illegally trespass towards Iran for money.

Investigation into the fact is underway.