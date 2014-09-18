Balakan resident kills his acquaintance a year after insult

Baku. 18 September. REPORT.AZ/ A murder was committed in Absheron region of Azerbaijan. Report informs referring to the Absheron Region Police Department, a resident of Balakan region, 28-year-old Abdulla Saramanov stabbed 5 times his acquaintance, a resident of Gakh region, born in 1982 Ramil Mammadov during an argument between them.

As the result of investigation carried out by the employees of Absheron RPD, Abdulla Saramanov suspected in crime was arrested.

During the investigation process, it was found that the accident occurred as the result of an insult. A. Saramanov said that R.Mammadov swore at him about a year ago. Over the past year, A. Saramanov tried but failed to meet R.Mammadov. On the day of the accident, he invited R.Mammadov to drink beer. During the meeting they began to argue and as the result, Saramanov stabbed his acquaintance with a knife he brought.

The criminal case was launched. The investigation is underway.