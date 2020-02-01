Baku thanks Turkey for evacuating Azerbaijani citizens from China

Following the command of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and the President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, and the spirit of the brotherly relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey; the citizens of Azerbaijan together with the citizens of Turkey have been evacuated by Turkish aircraft from Wuhan city of the People’s Republic of China on February 1, 2020. The plane will land in Turkey today around evening.

Report informs, Press Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Leyla Abdullayeva said:

"In this regard, we express our gratitude to the brotherly Republic of Turkey. It is yet another bright example of the Azerbaijan and Turkey brotherhood.

"Before the flight, our citizens passed health checks, and their condition is satisfactory. Our citizens will voluntarily spend two weeks in quarantine in Turkey and afterward will return to Azerbaijan.

"We express our gratitude to the Government of the People’s Republic of China for their support rendered to our citizens and solidarity with the friendly people and the Government of China in their temporary difficult times."