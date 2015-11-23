​Baku sentences citizens of Belgium, accused of manufacturing counterfeit money - PHOTOS

Baku. 23 November. REPORT.AZ/ Today Baku Court on Grave Crimes completed the trial on the criminal case of Belgium's citizens of Cameroonian origin Maputo Martial and Samuel Hongle accused of manufacturing counterfeit money on a large scale.

Report informs, Judge Rahiba Salmanova presided over the trial.

By decision of the Court, Maputo Martial and Samuel Hongle sentenced to 10 years imprisonment.

In April, employees of the Main Directorate for Combating Organized Crime detained natives of Cameroon now living in Belgium, Maputo Martial and Samuel Hongle. They were arrested while trying to sell 10,000 counterfeit dollars for 5,000 dollars.

The detainees were accused of Art. 204.3.2 (manufacture and sale of counterfeit money or securities on a large scale).