Baku.27 March. REPORT.AZ/ Fire occurred in a ship, in Garadag district of Baku. As Report was told by the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES), ship's desk with 3000 square meters are, control room and combustible structures of the ship burned in 300 square meters area.

Other parts of the ship and adjacent ships were protected from fire. The fire extinguished at 07:30 Baku time.