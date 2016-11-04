Baku court passes a judgment to extradite Turkish citizen

Baku. 4 November.REPORT.AZ/ Today, Baku Court of Grave Crimes has held a trial on production of the Ministry of Justice regarding extradition of Turkish citizen Yaşar Kaplan Mustafa, accused of human trafficking.

Report informs, biographical details of the accused were specified at the hearing presided by judge Mayil Bayramov.

The judge stated that an official of the Turkish Embassy to Azerbaijan also attend the trial.

Then, the court passed a judgment on extradition of Y.Kaplan to the Republic of Turkey.

Notably, Y.Kaplan was wanted in Turkey for human trafficking and arrested in Azerbaijan. Y.Kaplan jailed 2 times in Turkey.