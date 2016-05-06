Court makes decision on extradition of two more prisoners to Turkey

Baku. 6 May. REPORT.AZ/ Baku Court on Grave Crimes has announced decision on extradition of Turkish citizens Hikmet Kaynak and Mehmet Tekin that accused of intentionally causing bodily harm.

Report informs proceedings were presided by judges Afgan Hajiyev and Alovsat Abbasov.

The court has decided to extradite these persons to the Republic of Turkey.

Notably, M. Tekin and H.Kayak wanted in Turkey were arrested in Azerbaijan.

They charged under the Article 127 (intentionally causing bodily harm ) of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan.