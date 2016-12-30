Baku court launches hearing on murder of son of electoral commission’s chairman

Baku. 30 December. REPORT.AZ/ Court hearing on the case of Vugar Rustamov accused of murder of son of the chairman of electoral commission started today at Baku Court on Grave Crimes.

Report informs, personal information of defendant was specified at the process chaired by Azad Majidov.

The trial process scheduled for January 10.

Notably, the incident happened on January 7, 2016. The dead body of Farid Abbasov with signs of violence was found in the apartment at R.Rustamov street in Nizami district. His hands were bound. Police found concealed criminal, resident of Lerik district V.Rustamov, after the incident.

F.Abbasov was son of chairman of 124th Shusha-Khojavand-Agdam circle electoral commission Vahid Abbasov.