​Azerbaijanis joined ISIS made statements in court

Baku. 6 October. REPORT.AZ/ Today Baku Court of Grave Crimes held hearing on the criminal case of Telman Bekirov and Mubariz Tahirov, accused of involvement in fighting on the side of ISIS.

Report informs, the trial presided over by Judge Sabuhi Huseynov, the accused men and the witness Tair Huseynov made statements.

During the enquiry of Bekirov pleaded not guilty, "I consider the charges unfounded. At the next course I am introducing evidence to the court."

Tairov also said he had not joint ISIS.

In his testimony, an uncle of Telman Bekirov, Tahir Huseynov said that his nephew repents: "Telman is my nephew. His mother, that is, my sister called and said that he had gone to fight in Syria. Our relatives in the region learned about it. Telman never called me from Syria. When he arrived from Turkey, he was summoned to the Ministry of National Security. We went to the Ministry of National Security together. Telman told me that he repents."

The next trial is scheduled for October 13.