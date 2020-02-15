Azerbaijanis evacuated from China arrive in Baku

Six Azerbaijani citizens, evacuated from China's Wuhan by a Turkish plane, have returned to their homeland.
Report informs that evacuees, kept in a two-week quarantine period, arrived on the Ankara-Baku flight from Turkey.
Notably, yesterday Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koja announced the end of the quarantine period for citizens evacuated from Wuhan to Turkey. None of them had a positive result for the novel coronavirus.
On February 1, Turkey, along with its citizens, evacuated 6 Azerbaijani citizens from the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak. The evacuees were mainly students.