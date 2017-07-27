Azerbaijan's State Security and Border Services conduct joint operation

Baku. 27 July. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan's State Security Service (SSS) and State Border Service (SBS) have conducted joint operation.

Report informs citing the SSS Press Center, as a result of measures, belongings of Baku city resident Farajova Safa Mammadshah, born in 1973, were examined at "Astara" border control post on 16.07.2017 while returning from Iran to Azerbaijan.

During the inspection, hidden drugs - 295 grams of heroin in 2 ketchup containers were detected and seized.

As a result of subsequent search operations, customer of the drugs, Azerbaijani citizen born in 1995, resident of Goytapa city, Jalilabad region, Mirzayev Sabuhi Rovshan was detained.

Investigation is underway.