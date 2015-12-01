Azerbaijani President takes Nardaran special operation under control

Azerbaijani Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ministry of National Security and Prosecutor General's Office issued a joint statement on Nardaran events

Baku. 1 December. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ministry of National Security and Prosecutor General's Office issued a joint statement on Nardaran events.

Report informs, joint statement declares again that, According to the Information entered to the Ministry of Internal Affairs on armed criminal group planning to violate social and political stability in the Republic, commit sabotage, riots, terrorist acts and operating under the guise of religion confirmed with conducted investigations and made necessary to carry out urgent measures.

It was revealed that, Taleh Kamil Baghirov, Elman Seydamir Aghayev, Zulfugar Sadraddin Mikayilov and Abulfaz Heydat Bunyatov established “Muselman birliyi” (Muslim union) movement to change constitutional system of state by force, form religious state governed under shariat laws. Mentioned persons collected supporters from Baku and other regions of Republic, provided them with various firearms, ammunition, explosives and facilities and organized criminal group.

They hold illegal meetings in Nardaran Settlement of capital and discussed ways to raise population against the power, gave instructions to their supporters and distributed summons. Concrete duties of each member of armed criminal group as well as responsible persons, which were to commit terror acts against authority representatives determined.

Taking into consideration above-mentioned, special operation carried out by the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Nardaran Settlement of Baku city on November 26, 2015 in order to detain these persons.'

During the operation, showing armed resistance to police, they fired from automatic weapons, and threw hand grenades. In response to attacking fire, the special team had to use service weapons and as a result 4 members of a criminal gang were killed and several injured.

Despite the growing number of armed supporters of the group, the police officers bravely performed their professional duties, 2 policemen have heroically died.

A large number of automatic weapons, hand grenades, and other weapons were taken from the scene as physical evidence. 14 members of the criminal group and Taleh Bagirov were detained.

A criminal case has been launched, investigation is undergone by General Prosecutor's Office.

Search operations and investigations are carried out to find all the supporters.

The country's law enforcement and intelligence agencies will continue preventing such incidents and adhering to the measures against any organized group or criminal community formed here.

It was also stated that the most strict measures will be immediately taken in accordance with law about persons putting up resistance to the forces conducting special operation, attacking with weapon or items as a weapon, violating public order roughly.

Special operation is under full control of the Azerbaijani President.