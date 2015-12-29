Azerbaijani President’s decree on pardon implemented

Baku. 29 December. REPORT.AZ/ The Penitentiary Service of Justice Ministry of Azerbaijan has started implementing the Presidential Decree on pardon signed on December 28.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed the Decree on pardon in connection with the upcoming World Azerbaijani’s Solidarity Day and the New Year.

The Decree said the decision on pardon was made after considering appeals to the President by a number of detained persons, their families, the commissioner for human rights, the human rights organizations, taking into account the personality, health status, family status of the prisoners, their behavior in the places of confinement, and being guided by the principles of humanism.

The act covers 210 people. 198 imprisoned people are exempted from serving the remainder of their sentences, three are exempted from serving the remainder of corrective labor, and nine are exempted from fine penalties.

Among those pardoned 18 are foreign nationals.