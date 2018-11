Baku. 28 November. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today visited Sabirabad district.

Report informs, the head of state visited a monument to national leader Heydar Aliyev in Sabirabad city and laid a wreath.

Head of Sabirabad District Executive Power Nazim Ismayilov informed President Ilham Aliyev about reconstruction works and social projects implemented in the region.