Azerbaijani police fine 1,445 drivers for breaching quarantine rules

Baku Main State Traffic Police Department has informed about the work done from April 8 to 9 in connection with the strict nationwide quarantine regime to contain the spread of COVID-19 infection.

During that period, the police have charged 1,445 road users, under Article 211 of the Code on Administrative Offences of the Azerbaijani Republic, for breaking the quarantine, the Police Department told Report.

Since April 1, the police have fined a total of 9,959 drivers and passengers for non-compliance with the quarantine rules.

Baku police recommend the public not to leave their homes if not necessary and without proper permission and urges every citizen to strictly follow the rules of the quarantine regime in the country.