Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry offers condolences to Australia

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan has offered condolences to the families of those who died in bushfires in Australia, Report says, citing a Twitter post from the Ministry.

"We express our condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in catastrophic Australia bushfire and express our strong support and solidarity with the people of Australia, brave firefighters, and volunteers fighting the worst wildfires in the history of the country."

A fire in Australia has ravaged nearly seven mln ha of land, killing at least 24 people and hundreds of millions of animals.