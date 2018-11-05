Azerbaijani family disappears in Ukraine

Baku. 5 November. REPORT.AZ/ The Azerbaijani family living in the Ukrainian city of Aleksandrovsk of Ukraine province Lugansk, has disappeared for a week.

Report informs that the missing members of the family are the head of the family, Azerbaijani businessman Mammadov Qiyas Shahmar, born in 1980, his wife, Mammadova Larisa Tacir, born in 1986, 14-year-old Mammadova Sonia Giyas (daughter) and 12-year-old Mammadov Ruslan Giyas (son).

Though the Azerbaijani family left the city after the conflict broke out in eastern Ukraine and moved to Odessa, they returned to Aleksandrovsk two years later. Last week, the family left home to visit their relatives in the city of Luhansk, but they did not reach their destination and all contacts with them were cut off. Local police announced the search for the family.

Notably, the Luhansk city is under the control of the unrecognized Luhansk People's Republic.