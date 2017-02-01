Azerbaijani Defence Minister will viist Georgia

Tbilisi. 1 February. REPORT.AZ/ Today Azerbaijani Ambassador in Georgia Dursun Hasanov met with Georgian Defence Minister Levan Izoria.

Georgia bureau of Report informs, perspectives for cooperation between defense ministries of both countries, as well as regional security issues have been discussed at the meeting.

Levan Izoria congratulated Dursun Hasanov on his appointment as ambassador and wished success in his work.

He also reminded his trip to Azerbaijan one month ago and told that strategic partnership, regional security, organization of trilateral meetings between defence ministries of Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey, as well as joint military exercises have been discussed during his meetings in Baku.

L. Izoria told that Azerbaijani Defence Minister will travel to Tbilisi in April. They will discuss number of issues, including defense and security cooperation during this trip.

Ambassador Dursun Hasanov told that there is efficient cooperation between defense ministries of two countries, as well as in other fields. He also noted importance of cooperation to ensure regional security.