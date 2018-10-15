 Top
    Azerbaijani citizen selling counterfeit dollars detained in Georgia

    Tbilisi. 15 October. REPORT.AZ/ An Azerbaijani citizen selling a large amount of counterfeit paper currency ($ 100) in Georgia has been detained, according to Georgian Investigative Service of the Finance Ministry.

    Georgian Bureau of Report News Agency informs that as a result of the search operations, 617 counterfeit paper currency ($ 61,700) were seized from the Azerbaijani citizen.

    The investigation on the fact is underway.

    The Azerbaijani citizen is sentenced to 7 to 10 years in prison.

