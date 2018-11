Baku. 7 September. REPORT.AZ/ The Azerbaijani businessman, who had been wanted through the Red Line of Interpol, was detained.

Report informs, Eldayag Mammadov wanted for tax crimes, was detained in the Russian Federation.

Mammadov is charged under article 213 of the Criminal Code (tax evasion) of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The trial of E.Mammadov will be held in Azerbaijan.