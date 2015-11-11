 Top
    Azerbaijani border guards detained 328 persons last month

    In case of 34 illegal border crossing 35 people were arrested

    Baku. 11 November. REPORT.AZ/ In October, 35 people were arrested in cases of 34 illegal border crossing. 

    Report was told in press service of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan (SBS).

    Among the detainees  27 persons from Azerbaijan, 3 people were from Nigeria, 2 people from the Islamic Republic of Iran, 1 person from each, Turkey, Cameroon and Ivory Coast.

    Two people in 2 cases were arrested for border regime violation at "Green border", 26 people were arrested in case of 14 illegal border crossing at the Caspian Sea and appropriate measures against them have been taken.

    As a result of the fight against crime 328 people wanted by Azerbaijani law-enforcement bodies were arrested and handed over to the relevant authorities last month.

