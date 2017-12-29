Azerbaijani bank employee detained for stealing $ 425,000 - EXCLUSIVE

Baku. 29 December. REPORT.AZ/ A bank official was detained in Baku for embezzlement of clients' money.

Report informs, Chief Expert of Bank of Baku, Eldar Ismayilov was detained by Narimanov District Police Department.

According to information, Ismayilov is suspected of transferring a total of $ 425,000 of the bank customers to his account and converting into cash.

Investigation on the case underway.

Advertising and Public Relations Department of the Bank of Baku confirmed the fact to Report. However, it was stated that name of the employee is not Eldar Ismayilov. The bank noted that a person named Eldar Ismayilov does not operate at the bank: "It was revealed that one of the bank employees, not disclosed for the purposes of investigation, abused powers and attempted to commit a crime and the attempt was immediately prevented by the bank. At present, police continue investigation on this issue"