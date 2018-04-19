Azerbaijani army conducted topogeodetic tactical-special exercises

© Mod.gov.az

Baku. 19 April. REPORT.AZ/ The tactical-special exercises on navigational and hydrographic, hydrometeorological and topogeodetic support for landing operations were conducted in the military unit of the Ministry of Defense.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

In the course of the exercises, tasks were accomplished to form and bring into the operational zone research groups, as well as to measure the depth and conduct geodetic measurements on the area of operations.

The command of the military unit highly appreciated the combat readiness of the military personnel involved in the exercise.